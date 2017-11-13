Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets disposable medical devices to make spine surgery safer, announced today that XinRong Medical Group will officially launch the Classic PediGuard product range in China during the Chinese Orthopedic Association (COA) annual meeting being held in Zhuhai, China from November 15-18.

The COA meeting is the largest and most influential Orthopedic Surgery Society in China with 14 sub-specialties such as spine surgery. This annual meeting is widely attended by Chinese surgeons (over 21,000 attendees in 2016) and is a unique opportunity to launch the PediGuard. Over recent years, the Chinese orthopedic market has become the second largest in the world, after the USA.

On November 16th, XinRong Medical Group will offer a PediGuard workshop at their booth #3A11 with Prof. Chen Zhong Quing (China), Prof. Wong Hee Kit (Singapore) and Prof. Liang Yu (China) as faculty.

"We believe the COA annual meeting is the best congress with the right timing to launch the PediGuard in China. The workshop given by XinRong Medical Group will be the opportunity for the Chinese spine surgeons who have been waiting for SpineGuard's DSG technology since its clearance by CFDA, to learn more about the products from experienced key opinion leader surgeons and facilitate first use. We are delighted by the collaboration with our very dynamic partner XinRong and are looking forward to supporting our common success in China with PediGuard" said Stéphane Bette, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard.

"We are very excited to hold the official PediGuard China Launch Meeting during COA supported by top key opinion leaders in spine surgery in China. PediGuard can alert surgeons of potential pedicular or vertebral breaches and provides real-time feedback through audio and visual signals. With the introduction of this device, we could help Chinese surgeons reduce the risk of pedicle screw misplacement and dramatically improve outcomes for patients. Moreover and looking forward, SpineGuard has received the patent for its smart screw concept integrating its DSG sensor into the implantable pedicle screw through imbedding electronics into the screwdriver handle, opening new opportunities for further collaborations.", added Christine Zhang, XinRong Medical Group's CEO.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

About XinRong Medical Group

XinRong Medical Group, a leader in medical technology, is dedicated to increasing patient affordability and providing the most advanced solutions for surgeons such that they can deliver the best patient care. XinRong Medical offers innovative solutions in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, reconstructive surgery, and minimally invasive therapy. Established in 2000 in Jiangsu Province, China, XinRong Medical was one of the first companies in China cleared by CFDA to manufacture Orthopedic Implants. In 2014, the Company received a strategic investment from The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX). For additional information about XinRong Medical, please refer to our website www.XRBest.Com, or contact us directly at +86-512-58100828 or info@xrmed.com.

