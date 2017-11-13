Mesosphere Cements Leadership Position in Containers and Big Data; More Than Triples Revenue Year-over-Year

1 in 4 Fortune 50 companies use Mesosphere technologies to power IoT, real-time decision making, and machine learning use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Mesosphere - the creators of DC/OS, the premier platform for building and running data-intensive, containerized applications - announced the company has experienced tremendous growth since its founding in 2013, more than tripling revenue year-over-year in only the company's third year of selling DC/OS. Now with more than 125 customers, including more than ten contracts of $1 million or more, and several significant industry partnerships, Mesosphere is leading the container ecosystem through an open, flexible platform for containerized applications and fast data services.

Mesosphere technologies power advanced IoT, real-time decision making, and AI/machine learning use cases for companies including NBCUniversal, HERE, Royal Caribbean, PVH Corp., Verizon and more. Five of the 10 startups with the highest valuations and 25 percent of Fortune 50 companies now use Mesosphere software. The company has also gained significant traction in the financial services, retail, and automotive industries: 5 out of the top 10 banks in North America, 6 of the leading global automotive technology companies, and 5 of the top 10 telcos worldwide run on Mesosphere technologies.

This year's MesosCon, Mesosphere's annual industry conference held in North America and Europe, featured case studies and presentations from enterprise companies and webscale startups using Mesos and DC/OS at scale, including Adobe, Audi, AthenaHealth, Deutsche Telekom, GE Digital, Netflix, Twitter, Uber, Yelp, and more.

"Operating Royal Caribbean's fleet of ships presents unique infrastructure challenges due to its inherently distributed nature. We worked closely with EY to choose a modern technology platform that could create a unified footprint from ship to shore, which lead us to Mesosphere DC/OS," said Michael Delgado, CTO, Royal Caribbean. "We chose DC/OS to deploy a suite of applications on-board, so now we're able to leverage data from legacy systems and enable seamless, mobile experiences for passengers."

Strategic Partnerships

Strategic partners like HPE, Dell EMC, Hitachi Vantara, and Microsoft see Mesosphere as a leading partner for the latest generation of data-intensive, containerized applications. From reseller agreements to product and service collaborations, these partnerships give customers the flexibility to bring one-click deployment and elastic scale of 100's of open source services within and across the environments of their choice.

"We are driving towards our mission to create a single, cohesive platform that makes it easy to build, deploy and elastically scale world-changing applications," said Florian Leibert, CEO and co-founder of Mesosphere. "Through our DC/OS platform, our customers are experiencing an increase in developer agility and productivity that leads to accelerating time to market for new services and applications. In turn, that is leading to expanded interest from enterprise partners and open source vendors, all of which adds to Mesosphere's momentum."

"Increasingly, customers are seeking platforms and infrastructures that enable the kind of innovation necessary to thrive in today's webscale marketplace-innovation that includes technology from the rapidly maturing container landscape," said Joshua Bernstein, vice president of technology, {code}, Dell Technologies. "To meet these innovation requirements, DC/OS allows enterprises to orchestrate containerized microservices, deploy modern data services, scale to the size of a web giant and more. We're proud to be partnering with Mesosphere to support this next-generation technology to help enterprises stay ahead of the curve."

Expanding Ecosystem

DC/OS is the easiest way to deploy and operate the broadest ecosystem of open source technologies. Mesosphere now counts over 100 platform services that can be deployed with a single-click. Customers benefit from more options to deploy the data services they want, including certified, production-ready frameworks for Spark, Cassandra, Kafka, HDFS, Elasticsearch, Jenkins, and more.

Other additions to the DC/OS ecosystem this year include:

Kubernetes on DC/OS: Extending the Mesosphere philosophy of emphasizing "freedom of choice" on DC/OS, customers can now deploy Kubernetes for container orchestration. Kubernetes on DC/OS brings a public cloud-like "Containers-as-a-Service" experience to any infrastructure, and allows development teams to run Kubernetes applications alongside big data services with a common set of security, maintenance, and management tools.

TensorFlow on DC/OS: Using a single command, customers can now deploy distributed TensorFlow on any bare-metal, virtual, or public cloud infrastructure, and empower data scientists with the right architecture to accelerate machine learning and deep learning applications.

Mesosphere SDK: The Mesosphere developer program and SDK provide tools - documentation, reference libraries and support - that make it simple to develop distributed services and applications on top of DC/OS.

Lightbend Fast Data Platform (FDP): Designed to address the difficulties of building applications that ingest and process data in real time, FDP packages DC/OS, Kafka, Spark and the Lightbend Reactive Platform into an all-inclusive, pre-integrated streaming-data system.

Datastax Enterprise (DSE): DSE provides management, security, support and other features on top of the already high-performance and highly scalable Cassandra database, while DC/OS lets DSE run alongside other big data systems (such as Apache Spark and Apache Kafka) and containerized microservices on a single shared cluster.

Appointment of Senior Customer Success Veteran, Team Expansion

The company also announces the appointment of Steve Davito to its leadership team. Davito joins as senior vice president, worldwide customer success, responsible for bringing a consistent, world-class, and differentiated experience to Mesosphere's support and services. This appointment reinforces the company's relentless focus and ongoing commitment to bring value to Mesosphere customers with production workloads on DC/OS. Steve oversees a global team of professionals focused on all aspects of the post-sales engagement and experience. Bringing more than two decades of experience to Mesosphere, Davito previously led the services business for the Americas at AppDynamics, the enterprise infrastructure monitoring startup now part of Cisco, where he aligned customer experiences for Global 1000 companies. Prior to that, he ran global services for Alfresco Software and for BMC Software.

Overall, Mesosphere has expanded significantly in the last year, with nearly 300 employees across 3 continents. This includes a significant focus on expanding the company's footprint in EMEA through key sales hires and growing engineering talent in the company's office in Hamburg, Germany.

About Mesosphere

Mesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud. Mesosphere DC/OS is the premier platform for building, deploying, and elastically scaling modern applications and big data. DC/OS makes running containers, data services, and microservices easy across your own hardware and cloud instances. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; and Beijing, China. Mesosphere's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Microsoft.