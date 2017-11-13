Lubrizol: Lubrizol LifeSciences and Particle Sciences at AAPS 2017

News Release

Lubrizol LifeSciences and Particle Sciences to Highlight Complex

Drug Product Development and Manufacturing at AAPS 2017

CLEVELAND, November 13, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's LifeSciences business announces it will highlight the drug product development and manufacturing capabilities of Particle Sciences Inc. at AAPS 2017 (Booth #1521). Particle Sciences, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company, is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization with a comprehensive suite of services for the formulation, analysis and production of complex drug products such as micro- and nano-particulates, drug eluting devices, suspensions and emulsions.

Lubrizol LifeSciences continues to expand by investing in commercial drug product manufacturing at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania site. Leveraging the company's knowledge in complex drug product development, the commercial manufacturing facility is adjacent to the existing facility, offering customers a seamless flow from early development through commercial supply. This new space will accommodate both sterile and non-sterile products, highly potent compounds, controlled substances and organic solvent processing. Attendees can visit the LifeSciences booth#1521 on Tuesday, November 14 to view a presentation that will feature additional information about the Particle Sciences expansion.

"With the new investment in over 2,700 square feet of commercial cleanroom space, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to be the preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for complex drug products," states Mark Mitchnick M.D., chief executive officer, Particle Sciences, chief medical officer, Lubrizol LifeSciences. "Our organization has a combination of in-depth knowledge and resources found nowhere else."

Lubrizol will also feature Transform Films at AAPS. Transform films offer both hydrogel topical film and drug delivery in adhesive systems for wide API compatibility, increased drug delivery efficiency and comfortable long-wearing adhesion for dermal and transdermal applications. Attendees can visit the LifeSciences booth #1521 on Tuesday, November 14 to view a presentation that will emphasize additional Transform film capabilities.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a total solutions provider for medical device and pharmaceutical companies by offering comprehensive products and services, including innovative materials, drug formulation development, and best-in-class contract manufacturing solutions. With our long history of polymer expertise in addition to our downstream acquisition investments, the Lubrizol LifeSciences' family is positioned to offer a streamlined approach to the development and production of the next generation of innovative medical and pharmaceutical solutions.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Particle Sciences is part of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

Transform is a trademark of The Lubrizol Corporation.

