BDI After Meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May: "Ample Progress Must be Achieved Ahead of the Next Summit in December"

After a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and economic representatives midday today, Director General of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) Joachim Lang said:

"The discussion with Prime Minister Theresa May was an important exchange. It was clear to all that ample progress must be achieved ahead of the next summit in December. For this to happen, some necessary steps must still be made.



was an important exchange. It was clear to all that ample progress must be achieved ahead of the next summit in December. For this to happen, some necessary steps must still be made. One of the main concerns of the economic delegation was to make clear the importance of a transition phase for the continuity of business relations. Business figures have a different view of a transition phase to that of the British government. Two years are not enough to ensure the necessary legal conditions are in place.



The unity and further development of the EU are issues of the highest priority for German industry. As such, the BDI supports the two-phase approach for exit negotiations."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 36 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees. Membership is voluntary. 15 organizations in the regional states represent the interests of industry at the regional level.

