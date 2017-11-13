

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft, ride-hailing service and main rival for Uber, announced its first international expansion with a launch planned next month in Toronto, the largest city in Canada.



'We've been looking forward to taking our brand of ridesharing international for some time,' the company said in a blog post.



Although the company did not reveal a specific date for its launch in Canada, it noted that Toronto residents can used it in time for holidays.



Lyft says around 50,000 people in greater Toronto have already downloaded its app. Lyft is recruiting drivers in Toronto starting Monday.



Uber has 40 million customers worldwide and serves in 77 countries.



