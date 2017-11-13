The "Diatomite Market in France: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report brings together facts and figures about diatomite market in France covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.
The report about diatomite market in France covers:
- Reserves, mines, production
- Manufacturers
- Demand structure, trends
- Consumers
- Prices
- Market forecast
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW OF DIATOMITE MARKET IN FRANCE
2. RESERVES IN FRANCE
2.1. Deposits
3. DIATOMITE SUPPLY IN FRANCE
3.1. France output in 2011-2016
3.2. France production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)
4. DIATOMITE DEMAND IN FRANCE
4.1. Demand structure, 2016
4.2. France consumption in 2011-2016
5. DIATOMITE TRADE IN FRANCE
5.1. Export (recent years)
5.2. Import (recent years)
5.3. Annual prices (recent years)
6. FUTURE TRENDS IN DIATOMITE MARKET to 2021
6.1. General market forecast
6.2. Diatomite output forecast to 2021
6.3. Diatomite consumption forecast to 2021
7. DIATOMITE END-USERS IN FRANCE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x766kd/diatomite_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006029/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Carbonate Minerals