The "Gold Market in Russia: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about gold market in Russia covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about gold market in Russia covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF GOLD MARKET IN RUSSIA

2. RESERVES IN RUSSIA

2.1. Deposits

3. GOLD SUPPLY IN RUSSIA

3.1. Russia output in 2011-2016

3.2. Russia production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. GOLD DEMAND IN RUSSIA

4.1. Demand structure, 2016

4.2. Russia consumption in 2011-2016

5. GOLD TRADE IN RUSSIA

5.1. Export (recent years)

5.2. Import (recent years)

5.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN GOLD MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Gold output forecast to 2021

6.3. Gold consumption forecast to 2021

7. GOLD END-USERS IN RUSSIA

