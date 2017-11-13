Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal lanolin market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 23 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global lanolin market is a niche and highly fragmented market. The big players adopt the key strategy of delving into M&A with small and medium players based in the market to increase their market share. Various small and medium regional players supply raw materials to large vendors. Lanolin production is an expensive process. There are no strict government regulations regarding the production of lanolin. Therefore, the threat of new entrants in the market is moderate. Nevertheless, the requirement from end-users is high.

According to Mohammed Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research, "Factors such as operating cost, price, economies of scale, product quality, innovation, and others are the basis of competition for the key vendors of the lanolin market. Owing to their high economies of scale in production, some of the major players in the lanolin market can drive down the market prices. Moreover, some players have an edge over their competitors because of better technologies and financial resources. Such major players can usually withstand the changes in the market."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Lanotec

The company produces environment-friendly, preventive, and maintenance products based on the unique properties of lanolin. Lanotec offers various products such as corrosion/rust protection products, lubricants, anti-seize, timber protection, release agents, anti-spatter and cleanser, and degreasers. The company produces heavy-duty liquid lanolin that is used in marine, heavy industrial, and commercial application. The company also produces general purpose liquid lanolin that is used for all-round lubrication and corrosion protection in various industries.

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation is a specialty chemical company that produces and supplies technologies to improve the performance of various global industries such as transportation, industrial, and consumer markets. The company operates mainly in two segments, namely additives and advanced materials. The Lubrizol Corporation produces lanolin and its derivatives that are used in various end-user industries such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Nippon Fine Chemical

Nippon Fine Chemical is one of the major manufacturers of lanolin, cholesterols, fatty acids, and phospholipids derived mainly from natural materials. The company produces chemicals that are highly utilized in cosmetic products as well as intermediates and active ingredients that are utilized by pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. The company produces lanolin, liquid lanolin, and its derivatives. The cosmetic ingredient division of the company produces lanolin for various end segments.

NK Ingredients

NK Ingredients was formerly known as NK Chemicals and is into the manufacturing of lanolin and its derivatives, using a molecular distillation process in the making of lanolin. The lanolin manufactured by the company finds use in different applications such as cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company produces various grades of lanoline and its derivatives, such as anhydrous lanoline and lanolin alcohol that are used for personal care, cosmetics, and agricultural industries.

Wellman Advanced Materials

The company produces lanolin as one of its business segments. Lanolin is used in lanolin lip balms, hypoallergic lanolin breast creams, protective creams, hair care items, and other cosmetics. Wellman Advanced Materials is also into the business of engineering resins, fibers, and others. The company produces high-quality anhydrous lanolin that is used in pharmaceutical and personal care industries in North America.

