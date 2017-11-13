The "Chromium Market in Russia: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about chromium market in Russia covering period of 2011-2021.

The report about chromium market in Russia covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast



Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF CHROMIUM MARKET IN RUSSIA

2. RESERVES IN RUSSIA

2.1. Deposits

3. CHROMIUM SUPPLY IN RUSSIA

3.1. Russia output in 2011-2016

3.2. Russia production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. CHROMIUM DEMAND IN RUSSIA

4.1. Demand structure, 2016

4.2. Russia consumption in 2011-2016

5. CHROMIUM TRADE IN RUSSIA

5.1. Export (recent years)

5.2. Import (recent years)

5.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN CHROMIUM MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Chromium output forecast to 2021

6.3. Chromium consumption forecast to 2021

7. CHROMIUM END-USERS IN RUSSIA

