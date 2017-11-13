Technavio's latest market research report on the orthopedic trauma devices market in the USprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005911/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the orthopedic trauma devices market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the major drivers of the market is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in aging population. Musculoskeletal disorders are caused due to injuries in ligaments, tendons, muscles, nerves, and bones. They are caused due to sudden vibrations, movements, and force. The quality of life and day-to-day activity are affected due to this. The musculoskeletal system gets severely damaged due to orthopedic trauma. Furthermore, the increasing burden of musculoskeletal disorders is increasing the demand for orthopedic trauma devices.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the orthopedic trauma devices market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing demand for MIS

Technological advances

Developments in healthcare infrastructure

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for MIS

In the US, the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is increasing. The increased preference for evidence-based medicine is the major cause for this. For instance, according to Ethicon, which is a subsidiary of Johnson Johnson, in 2013, approximately nine million minimal invasive surgeries were performed. Small incisions, less pain and scarring, few complications, short hospital stays, and quick recovery are some of the advantages of MIS. MIS is an innovative technology and it has been scientifically authenticated as an alternative to traditional surgeries.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedic and general medical devices, "Most of the complications associated with traditional open surgeries are reduced by MIS. Consequently, there is an increase in the adoption of MIS. Minimally invasive technology is currently the standard for procedures such as appendectomy and cholecystectomy. Procedures such as laser surgery, endoscopy, and laparoscopy create small incisions. This assists in the reduction of peri-operative pain and morbidity and enables faster post-operative recovery."

Technological advances

To develop advanced devices, manufacturers and the government are focusing on R&D activities. The healthcare industry in the country has been transformed by the recent introduction of robotic surgery. Orthopedic robotic surgery is an emerging field that is slowly gaining momentum. Surgical planning, precision, safety, and accuracy are some of the improvements offered by it. Robotic surgeries use minimally invasive technology for various orthopedic surgeries. Several urban hospitals have installed robotic equipment because of increasing awareness about robotic surgery among surgeons and patients in the US.

Robotics can link surgical execution to the preoperative plan. Minimal surgical trauma is caused during the placement of implants into the bones. The popularity of robotic surgical procedures is rising and the demand for orthopedic procedures is expected to increase significantly in the next 15 years. Stryker manufactures Mako Total Hip with robotic arm assistance. In 2016, around 20,000 Mako Total hip procedures were performed. This reduced the variability of total hip arthroplasty(THA) procedures and improved clinical and functional outcomes.

Developments in healthcare infrastructure

In the US, there is a development in the healthcare infrastructure. In comparison with other countries, the US spends more per person on healthcare. In 2016, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), per capita healthcare spending in the country was USD 9,892, which had increased by USD 385 when compared to 2015. Innovative technologies, new medical advances, and digitally connected healthcare systems have been developed due to increased healthcare expenditure.

"The government in the country is focused on improving the quality and value of care, reducing costs, and increasing the number of people with insurance coverage. Primary care coordination, adoption of health information systems, and chronic disease management are the various approaches that can improve the quality and outcomes. The developments in healthcare infrastructure will assist vulnerable groups such as people with comorbidity, low income, and minorities," says Neha

Browse Related Reports:

Global Artificial Joints Market 2017-2021

Global Nebulizer Market 2017-2021

Global Bioimplants Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005911/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com