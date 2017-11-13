FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC: MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst"), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device, is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting at the Greater New York Dental Meeting, a six-day event being held from November 24th to the 29th 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Commented Medifirst President Bruce J. Schoengood, "We are very pleased to be introducing our Laser in the biggest dental conference held in the country. The Time Machine Laser has shown exceptional and immediate results for patients who suffer from excruciating pain related to TMJ. The conference, with over 600 exhibitors, presents a wonderful opportunity to introduce our FDA cleared Time Machine Infrared Therapeutic Laser to the dental industry. We believe that the Time Machine Laser presents a targeted and natural, noninvasive and effective pain treatment option for patients who otherwise are reliant on drugs for immediate relief. We will be exhibiting at Booth 1010 and we welcome everyone to come visit us."

According to the Mayo clinic, the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) acts like a sliding hinge, connecting your jawbone to your skull. You have one joint on each side of your jaw. TMJ disorders -- a type of temporomandibular disorder or TMD -- can cause pain in your jaw joint and in the muscles that control jaw movement. The exact cause of a person's TMJ disorder is often difficult to determine. Your pain may be due to a combination of factors, such as genetics, arthritis or jaw injury. Some people who have jaw pain also tend to clench or grind their teeth, although many people habitually clench or grind their teeth and never develop TMJ disorders.

Commented Medifirst VP and Medical Director Dr. Ronald L. Rubin, "Knowing that TMJ patients feel significant pain reduction after their first visit using the laser treatment is simply wonderful for both doctors and patients. It is exceptionally appealing to doctors' practices because by simply using a non-invasive 100% natural energy treatment, their patients report immediate pain relief, as well as a decrease in muscle spasms within minutes. No drugs, no splints, no endless heat and no TENS therapy. I look forward to meeting everyone and introducing the Time Machine Laser at this spectacular dental conference."

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pin-point accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

