One of the sessions at CoP23 has served as the Curtain Raiser for the ISA's upcoming founding ceremony. It has featured presentations on ISA programs and the Common Risk Mitigation Mechanisms (CRMM) report, as well as a panel discussion on the global effort to accelerate solar energy deployment.

International Solar Alliance Founding Ceremony Curtain Raiser is held at COP23 on November 13, 2017, in Bonn, Germany. The organization has so far received 44 signatures from member countries, and 15 of them has already ratified.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser of the Founding Ceremony of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Anand Kumar, Secretary, MNRE, Government of India hoped that, in the spirit of affirmative action, developed countries would earmark a percentage of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) towards solar energy projects in developing countries.

Kumar suggested that Multilateral Development Banks and other financial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...