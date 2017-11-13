bidstack Announce Movember as Launch Partner

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

bidstack is delighted to share that we have partnered with the Movember Foundation, across our launch month.

Movember's awareness advertisingwill beseen on the in-game billboard space across November within Football Manager 2018- a game that's been getting glowing reviews (89% - PC Gamer, 8/10 Trusted Reviews).

bidstack.com is an advertising platform, like Adwords and Facebook Ads- that empowers brands and agencies to buy native pitchside billboard space within Football Manager 2018- following bidstack's exclusive three-year deal with Sega's Sports Interactive studio.

For £1 your brand will appear in 1,000 matches within the game.

Approximately one million Football Manager matches are played around the world each day, with 19 million hours of total gameplay per month and the average user (male, aged 34) spending more than four hours per day attempting to guide their team to glory.

James Draper, bidstack Founder and CEO, comments: "The team and I are extremely honoured to partner with the Movember Foundation. It is a charity that is close to all of our hearts and we are privileged to be able to help spread its message to the many young males across the globe.

"The representatives from the Movember Foundation have been a pleasure to work with and I look forward to seeing how our relationship develops."

Dan Cooper, Movember Foundation, said: "Football Manager is a game many of our community know and love so it's exciting to be part of the launch this year in partnership with bidstack.

"It is important for us to go to where men are and we know that lots of men are gaming, so it's a great way to reach our audience and help change the face of men's health."

To view the Movember billboards in all their glory please click here.

About bidstack

UK and Riga based startup.

bidstack is the first open platform to buy in-game native billboard space.

bidstack moved away from real-world billboard space, to 'Virtual' billboard space, following an alpha launch back in December 2016.

Formerly funded on the open Crowdcube.com and Angel Investment Networks.

bidstack.com launched on Friday 10th November 2017.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation is a global men's health charity.

The Foundation raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,200 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, the Foundation is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The Foundation's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health.

Join the movement at Movember.com.

