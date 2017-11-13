The "Caustic Soda Market in Turkey: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about caustic soda market in Turkey covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about caustic soda market in Turkey covers:

Manufacturers capacity, production volumes

Company profiles

Consumption structure, trends

End-users segments

Prices

Market forecast



Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF CAUSTIC SODA MARKET IN TURKEY

2. CAPACITY IN TURKEY

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2016)

3. CAUSTIC SODA SUPPLY IN TURKEY

3.1. Turkey output in 2011-2016

3.2. Turkey production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. CAUSTIC SODA MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Caustic Soda manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. CAUSTIC SODA DEMAND IN TURKEY

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2011-2016)

5.2. Turkey demand shares in regional market and in global market (2011-2016)

6. CAUSTIC SODA TRADE IN TURKEY

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN CAUSTIC SODA MARKET to 2021

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Caustic Soda output forecast to 2021

7.3. Caustic Soda consumption forecast to 2021

8. SUPPLIERS IN TURKEY

9. CAUSTIC SODA END-USERS IN TURKEY

