Net Insight AB: Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints new global CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Pelle Bourn has been appointed new CFO for Net Insight AB. Pelle Bourn will join Net Insight at the latest on May 14, 2018.

Pelle Bourn has more than 25 years of experience from various financial positions in business, most recently from Aditro as CFO. Pelle started his career in Ericsson, and his past assignments include CFO positions in Sweden as well as internationally.

"I am very pleased that we have recruited Pelle Bourn as our new global CFO," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "We are a growth company that is currently in a phase of transformation, where Pelle's solid experience, driving force and competence will be very valuable for the company's continued development."

"Net Insight is a very exciting company. It's a leader in its industry with strong innovation power and passion for technology and customer needs," says Pelle Bourn. "I'm really looking forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Pelle Bourn succeeds Thomas Bergström who, as previously announced, is leaving Net Insight in February 2018. Until Pelle Bourn starts, during the spring but no later than May 14, an interim CFO will hold the position.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8 pm CET on November 13, 2017.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://www.netinsight.net/)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/165152/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/165152/)

