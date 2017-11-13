

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged higher Monday, even as rebounding stocks diminished the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



On a quiet day in economic news, Dec. gold settled at $1,278.90/oz, up $4.70, or 0.4%.



UK inflation is set to remain above the 2 percent target for next few years, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane wrote in a blog.



'Price rises across the whole economy are currently running well above the 2 percent inflation target and are expected to remain above-target for the next few years, according to the blog published by the BoE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX