The "Graphite Market in Russia: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about graphite market in Russia covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about graphite market in Russia covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast



Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF GRAPHITE MARKET IN RUSSIA

2. RESERVES IN RUSSIA

2.1. Deposits

3. GRAPHITE SUPPLY IN RUSSIA

3.1. Russia output in 2011-2016

3.2. Russia production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. GRAPHITE DEMAND IN RUSSIA

4.1. Demand structure, 2016

4.2. Russia consumption in 2011-2016

5. GRAPHITE TRADE IN RUSSIA

5.1. Export (recent years)

5.2. Import (recent years)

5.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN GRAPHITE MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Graphite output forecast to 2021

6.3. Graphite consumption forecast to 2021

7. GRAPHITE END-USERS IN RUSSIA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhzjns/graphite_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006179/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Metals and Minerals