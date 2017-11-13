The "Trichloroethylene, Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene): European Union Market Outlook 2017 and Forecast till 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene). All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.
Scope:
- Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene), focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets
- Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook
- In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)
- Profiles of the most prominent trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene) manufacturers and listing of suppliers
- A brief review of the key trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene) consumers
- Trichloroethylene, Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene) market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Trichloroethylene, Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene): properties and uses
1.2. Manufacturing process
2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR TRICHLOROETHYLENE, TETRACHLOROETHYLENE (PERCHLOROETHYLENE) (2012-2016)
2.1. Market for Trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene) in the EU countries (2012-2016)
2.1.1. Trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene): production volume and dynamics
2.1.2. Trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene): consumption trends
2.1.3. Trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene): trade statistics
2.1.4. Trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene): prices
3. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR TRICHLOROETHYLENE, TETRACHLOROETHYLENE (PERCHLOROETHYLENE) (2017-2022)
3.1. Production forecast
3.2. Consumption forecast
3.3. Price forecast
4. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF TRICHLOROETHYLENE, TETRACHLOROETHYLENE (PERCHLOROETHYLENE) IN THE EU COUNTRIES
5. SUPPLIERS OF TRICHLOROETHYLENE, TETRACHLOROETHYLENE (PERCHLOROETHYLENE) IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)
6. CONSUMERS OF TRICHLOROETHYLENE, TETRACHLOROETHYLENE (PERCHLOROETHYLENE) IN THE EU COUNTRIES
