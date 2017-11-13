The "Rodenticides: European Union Market Outlook 2017 and Forecast till 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of rodenticides. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of rodenticides, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent rodenticides manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key rodenticides consumers

Rodenticides market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Rodenticides: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR RODENTICIDES (2011-2015)

2.1. Market for Rodenticides in the EU countries (2011-2015)

2.1.1. Rodenticides: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Rodenticides: consumption trends

2.1.3. Rodenticides: trade statistics

2.1.4. Rodenticides: prices

3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR RODENTICIDES (2011-2015)

3.1. Bulgaria

3.2. Czech Republic

3.3. Denmark

3.4. Germany

3.5. Ireland

3.6. Spain

3.7. France

3.8. Italy

3.9. Hungary

3.10. Austria

3.11. Portugal

3.12. The United Kingdom

4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR RODENTICIDES (2016-2021)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast

5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF RODENTICIDES IN THE EU COUNTRIES

6. SUPPLIERS OF RODENTICIDES IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

7. CONSUMERS OF RODENTICIDES IN THE EU COUNTRIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prkvxc/rodenticides

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006197/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers