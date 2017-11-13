The "Circular Saw Blades: European Union Market Outlook 2017 and Forecast till 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of circular saw blades. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of circular saw blades, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent circular saw blades manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key circular saw blades consumers

Circular Saw Blades market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Circular Saw Blades: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR CIRCULAR SAW BLADES (2012-2016)

2.1. Market for Circular saw blades with steel working parts in the EU countries (2012-2016)

2.1.1. Circular saw blades with steel working parts: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Circular saw blades with steel working parts: consumption trends

2.1.3. Circular saw blades with steel working parts: trade statistics

2.1.4. Circular saw blades with steel working parts: prices

2.2. Market for Circular saw blades with non-steel working parts in the EU countries (2012-2016)

2.2.1. Circular saw blades with non-steel working parts: production volume and dynamics

2.2.2. Circular saw blades with non-steel working parts: consumption trends

2.2.3. Circular saw blades with non-steel working parts: trade statistics

2.2.4. Circular saw blades with non-steel working parts: prices

3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR CIRCULAR SAW BLADES (2012-2016)

3.1. Bulgaria

3.2. Czech Republic

3.3. Germany

3.4. Estonia

3.5. Spain

3.6. Italy

3.7. Poland

3.8. Portugal

3.9. The United Kingdom

4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR CIRCULAR SAW BLADES (2017-2022)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast

5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF CIRCULAR SAW BLADES IN THE EU COUNTRIES

6. SUPPLIERS OF CIRCULAR SAW BLADES IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

7. CONSUMERS OF CIRCULAR SAW BLADES IN THE EU COUNTRIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mmkpz/circular_saw

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006202/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hand Tools