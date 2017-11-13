The "Maleic Anhydride: European Union Market Outlook 2017 and Forecast till 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of maleic anhydride. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of maleic anhydride, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent maleic anhydride manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key maleic anhydride consumers

Maleic Anhydride market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Maleic Anhydride: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR MALEIC ANHYDRIDE (2012-2016)

2.1. Market for Maleic anhydride in the EU countries (2012-2016)

2.1.1. Maleic anhydride: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Maleic anhydride: consumption trends

2.1.3. Maleic anhydride: trade statistics

2.1.4. Maleic anhydride: prices

3. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR MALEIC ANHYDRIDE (2017-2022)

3.1. Production forecast

3.2. Consumption forecast

3.3. Price forecast

4. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF MALEIC ANHYDRIDE IN THE EU COUNTRIES

5. SUPPLIERS OF MALEIC ANHYDRIDE IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

6. CONSUMERS OF MALEIC ANHYDRIDE IN THE EU COUNTRIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgt35x/maleic_anhydride

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006204/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Plastic Additives