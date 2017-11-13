Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe salutes Cannes Lions Festival's initiative and reconfirms its participation from 2019 onwards

Publicis Groupe salutes Cannes Lions Festival's initiative and reconfirms its participation from 2019 onwards

In 2018, Publicis Groupe will celebrate its transformation with the public presentation of Marcel at Viva Tech

November 13, 2017 - PARIS - As a founding partner of the Cannes Lions and a strong supporter of its goal of promoting the power of creativity, Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], is pleased to see the steps it is taking to reset the Festival around its core values by reducing its length and complexity to focus on celebrating impactful ideas from around the industry.

Having worked closely with the Festival's organisers over the past 6 months, Publicis is delighted to reaffirm its commitment to the Cannes Lions and its transformation. Publicis Groupe will actively participate in these efforts and renew its presence for the 2019 edition of the Festival and beyond.

In 2018, as previously announced Publicis Groupe will hold its annual creative 'get-together' not on the Croisette but at Viva Tech, the global event held in Paris dedicated to innovation and technology created by Publicis Groupe and Les Echos. It will be a unique opportunity for the group's leading talents and key clients to come together over a three-day period to set out their vision for marketing and business transformation, celebrate creativity in all of its forms and publicly present the Marcel platform.

"Ascential's decision to re-center the Cannes Lions' focus around creativity is commendable, and Publicis Groupe is looking forward to attending the Festival in 2019. We are pleased that our decision to refocus our investments for 12 months in order to create the platform of the future has inspired a larger discussion in the industry, leading to what are clearly some positive changes. Publicis Groupe has always been a driving force for innovation, and we remain strongly focused on and committed to creative excellence. Viva Tech 2018 will be a real celebration of transformative ideas and initiatives and a fitting precursor to our return to industry events from September 2018", declares Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

























About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One



Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, DigitasLBi), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.



www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe (http://www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe) | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe (http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe) | Viva la Difference!



