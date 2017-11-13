The "Acetonitrile (CAS 75-05-8) Market Research Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This Global Report 2017 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Acetonitrile. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Acetonitrile global market report 2017 key points:
- Acetonitrile description, its application areas and related patterns
- Acetonitrile market situation
- Acetonitrile manufacturers and distributors
- Acetonitrile prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Acetonitrile end-uses breakdown
- Acetonitrile downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. ACETONITRILE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. ACETONITRILE APPLICATION
3. ACETONITRILE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. ACETONITRILE PATENTS
5. ACETONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Acetonitrile market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Acetonitrile
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Latin America.
5.3. Suppliers of Acetonitrile
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.4. Product market forecast
6. ACETONITRILE MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. ACETONITRILE END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dlwfbc/acetonitrile_cas
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006225/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Solvents , Cosmetic Chemicals, Cosmetic Chemicals, Detergent Chemicals