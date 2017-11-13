Kötschach-Mauthen / Racine, WI (ots) -



Racine, WI - 13. November 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien im Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik musste heute bekannt geben, dass sein Werk in Ko?tschach-Mauthen im Gailtal geschlossen werden wird. Das Werk selbst kam erst letztes Jahr, am 30. November 2016, durch den Kauf der Firma Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions zur Modine Familie.



Trotz der harten Arbeit der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter und des lokalen Management-Teams war es nicht mo?glich Kosten und Produktion in ein wirtschaftlich gesundes Verha?ltnis zueinander zu bringen und es mussten nachwievor finanzielle Stu?tzen des Mutterkonzerns geleistet werden. Daher musste Modine die schmerzliche Entscheidung treffen, die Modine Gailtal GmbH, fru?her Luvata Gailtal GmbH nun zu schließen. Diese Maßnahme ist auch ein Teil von Modines Langfriststrategie sein Gescha?ftsmodell durch den Abbau von U?berkapazita?ten abzusichern und seine Produktion in verschiedenen Werken weltweit zu konzentrieren und zu sta?rken.



Im Gailtal wurden schon lange Wa?rmetauscher und Industrie-Vorprodukte fu?r eine Vielzahl von Ma?rkten produziert und der Betrieb erwirtschaftete rund ?20 Millionen Euro Umsatz pro Jahr. Die Schließung wird voraussichtlich 146 Mitarbeiterinnern und Mitarbeiter treffen. Modine wird selbstversta?ndlich eng mit Arbeitnehmervertretern, Gewerkschaft, Arbeiter- und Wirtschaftskammer zusammenarbeiten um fu?r Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sozial vertra?gliche Lo'sungen zu finden und die Schließung sozial abzufedern.



"Ein Werk zu schließen ist immer eine schwere Entscheidung," betonte Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions. "Wir bedanken uns ausdru?cklich bei unseren Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern und unserem lokalen Management-Team fu?r ihre harte und engagierte Arbeit in den letzten Jahren und werden unser Bestes geben, um fu?r jeden Einzelen eine gute Lo'sung zu finden" so Appel weiter. "Dennoch bleibt unser Wachstums- und Diversifikationsstrategie ein zentrales Element unseres Unternehmens und wir werden weiterhin dafu?r arbeiten unsere Bereiche zu sta?rken in dem wir U?berkapazita?ten abbauen und Produktionen konzentrieren.



Dafu?r mussten wir jetzt allerdings leider auch das Werk im Gailtal schließen. Umso wichtiger ist es jetzt fu?r uns mit allen Betroffenen eine sozial vertra?gliche Lo'sung zu finden", so der Vice President abschließend.



Nachdem heute die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter, die Betriebsra?te und das lokale Management informiert wurden, wird nun mit dem Betriebsrat und den lokalen Gewerkschaften und o?ffentlichen Stellen nach ada?quaten und sozial vertra?glichen Lo'sungen fu?r alle Betroffenen gesucht. Das Werk selbst wird seine letzten Auftra?ge abarbeiten und mit Ende der Woche seinen Betrieb einstellen. (Schluss).



Modine ist globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien im Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik mit Hauptsitz in Racine im Bundesstaat Wisconsin (USA). Mit Niederlassungen in Nord- und Su?damerika, Asien, Afrika und Europa ist das Spezialgebiet die Produktion von Heiz- und Ku?hlkomonenten als Zulieferer in verschiedene Industriebereiche. Das Unternehmen ist an der New Yorker Bo?rse notiert und erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2017 einen Umsatz von 1.5 Milliarden US-Dollar. Na?here Informationen auf www.modine.com



Racine, WI - November 13, 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced its intention to close its manufacturing facility in Gailtal, Austria. The facility recently became a part of Modine with the acquisition of Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions, including the Gailtal facility, on November 30, 2016.



Despite the hard work of its employees and the efforts made by the management over the years to right-size the cost structure and to fulfill the plant capacity, the plant has continued to accumulate operating losses and to request financial support from its Parent company. Therefore, Modine regretfully decided to liquidate Luvata Gailtal GmbH -now Modine Gailtal GmbH. This action also reflects Modine's proactive focus on consistently strengthening its business by reducing excess capacity and by operating scale production facilities across the globe.



The Gailtal, Austria plant historically made coils for a variety of end markets and had annual sales of approximately ?20 million, and the closure is expected to impact approximately 146 employees. Modine will be providing the affected employees with severance benefits and will work closely with the local government and work councils to meet all local regulations and to find the best solution for affected employees.



"Making the decision to close a facility is never easy," said Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions. "We truly thank our employees and our local management for their hard work throughout the years and we will try our best to find good individual solutions for every affected person. However, our Strengthen, Diversify and Grow strategy remains a core foundational element of our business, and as a result, we continue to look for opportunities to strengthen our operations by reducing excess capacity. We have therefore made the difficult decision to consolidate our European operations by closing our manufacturing facility in Gailtal, Austria and we are absolutely committed to making the transition as seamless as possible for our customers and to assisting our affected employees during the transition."



After informing the local management team, the unions and all employees today, the company will negotiate with the unions and the local authorities for a responsible way to close the facility down finally by the end of the week.



Modine, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.5 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.



