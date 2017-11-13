SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'logistics, warehousing and transportation' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Road Freight Transportation Services Procurement Research Report', 'Rail Freight Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Air Freight Services Procurement Research Report'

Road Freight Transportation Services, Rail Freight Services, and Air Freight Services New Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global road freight transportation services market can be attributed to the improvements in technology leading to the high demand for the use of IoT and cloud services that have automated processes and offer enhanced customer centricity. Also, the industry solutions that can be easily integrated into the businesses' value chain is adding to the growth of this market.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers that use rail freight transportation services to reach the closest access point for the consignee. Before finalizing the contract, the buyers should identify service providers that possess expertise in dealing with transportation across a wide range of industries.

Global Rail Freight Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global rail freight services market can be attributed to the increasing competitive pressure that it faces from road freight market offerings. The high demand for non-renewable energy has increased the need to transport heavy and bulky goods such as crude oil and coal which further adds to the market growth.

The buyers in this market need to engage with suppliers who plan their shipment schedule well in advance and align it with the timings specified by the freight providers. Also, the buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that are close to regional warehouses and buyer warehouses as it helps to reduce the time to transports the goods.

Global Air Freight Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global air freight services market can be attributed to the technological advancements. The rapidly evolving technological innovations such as e-freight coupled with the high growth potential of e-commerce industry have a significant level of requirement for air freight services leading to the market growth.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have expertise in the documentation process involved in processing the shipments. They should identify the air freight companies that offer a wide range of industry solutions thereby facilitating the transportation of different types of shipments.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

