Kosovo has benefited from financial and regulatory assistance as part of the EU pre-accession process. The EU remains Kosovo's main trading partner and its main source of foreign direct investment. The economy is significantly driven by trade with Germany and Switzerland, where most expatriates live and work. Remittances from such workers form an important part of household incomes.

The telecom sector has been liberalised, with legislation introduced in late 2012 to align with the EU's revised regulatory framework. It also adopted measures relating to competition and to facilitating the market entry of new players. Nevertheless, poor telecom infrastructure has meant that fixed-line penetration remains low by European standards. Unlike most markets, the fixed-line broadband sector is dominated by new players, in particular the cable operator Ipko, a subsidiary of Telekom Slovenia.

Kosovo begins using 383 national dialling code;

Regulator sets revised MTR charges to July 2018;

Z Mobile waives 32 million fine awarded to it against PTK;

Regulator preps for additional mobile licences to be used for mobile broadband;

Vala expands LTE service reach;

Albtelecom and PTK complete the second fibre-optic system between Albania and Kosovo;

Kosovo adopts new Law On Electronic Communications;

Ipko launches an 80Mb/s service offer;

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

5. Regulatory environment

6. Fixed network operators

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

8. Fixed-line broadband market

9. Mobile market

Post and Telecommunications of Kosovo (Telecom Kosovo, Vala)

Ipko

Artmotion

Kujtesa

Dukagjini Telecommunications

Dardafon

