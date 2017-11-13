TFI Tab Food Investments ("TFI"), one of the world's largest global restaurant operators by number of restaurants and the largest Restaurant Brands International franchisee globally, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the proposed ticker "QSRG."

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, are acting as bookrunning managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Rabo Securities USA, Inc. is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

About TFI

TFI Tab Food Investments, Inc. is one of the world's largest global restaurant operators by number of restaurants, with over 1,800 restaurants and more than 30,000 employees. During its 22-year history, TFI has grown its portfolio to include a broad range of quick service restaurants, or QSRs, mainly in Turkey and China. Its brand portfolio includes some of the most widely-recognized QSR brands in the world, including Burger King, Popeyes, Sbarro, and Arby's, as well as its own brand, Usta Dönerci.

