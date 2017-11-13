SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'facility management' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facilities management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Real Estate Professional Services Procurement Research Report', 'Real Estate Property Purchasing Procurement Research Report', and 'Real Estate Leasing Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005585/en/

Real Estate Professional Services, Real Estate Property Purchasing, and Real Estate Leasing Supply Market and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Real Estate Professional Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global real estate professional services market can be attributed to the high demand for automation and the technological improvements that help in reducing the overall cost and time required to resolve issues related to the property.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers that provide services which comply with the global regulations. They should ensure that the service providers possess the necessary licenses and permits to provide services. Adopting this practice helps buyers avoid various non-compliance issues.

Global Real Estate Property Purchasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global real estate property purchasing market can be attributed to the increased purchasing power of end-users of these services due to the strong economic growth of emerging countries leading to high employment rate.

The buyers in this market need to engage with suppliers that offer customized services to their clients. Also, the buyers must set certain selection criteria for suppliers that will ensure their expertise and knowledge of all property types.

Global Real Estate Leasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global real estate leasing market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of innovative destination-based location strategy by retailers. The increase in warehouse spaces by online retailers is another factor leading to the growth of this market. Also, the inadequate vacant lands in the urban areas are forcing the property developers to focus on construction and property development activities.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers after careful assessment of their projects. They should cross-check their recent client projects as this would help them in ensuring that suppliers are updated with the latest market conditions and emerging trends in the real estate market.

