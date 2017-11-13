SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'travel and entertainment' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the travel and entertainment sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Hotels and Accommodation Procurement Research Report', 'Meetings and Events Procurement Research Report', and 'Conference Planning Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005649/en/

Hotels and Accommodation, Meetings and Events, and Conference Planning Services Procurement Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Hotels and Accommodation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global hotels and accommodation market can be attributed to the rapidly evolving technological innovations and the rise in adoption of mobile-based technology to enhance customer experience. Using mobiles to manage guest cycles helps hoteliers to manage pre-arrival check-in services easily and provide location-specific offers.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers who have proper communication of travel policies in SLAs. The buyers should adopt the practice of engaging with the right mix of regional and global players. Maintaining an optimum mix of hotel segments helps to save costs and procure good-quality service.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Meetings and Events Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global meetings and events market can be attributed to the increase in usage of holographic technology by large organizations. It helps in reducing travel time as it allows users, such as CXOs, to telecast their 3-D images across multiple locations for business or corporate meetings.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in the meeting and events market should assess the supplier's expertise in utilizing advanced technologies. Engaging with suppliers that use advanced technologies such as SMMPs and holograms enable buyers to save on travel costs as they can track their expenditures, this further helps in reducing their overheads.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Conference Planning Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global conference planning services market can be attributed to the rise in the technical conferences held by corporates. Conducting technical conferences helps organizations improve innovation and enhance the technical insights of the company, thereby staying ahead in the market.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should explore previous service offerings of suppliers to make an informed decision, before engaging with them. Also, the buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that offer long-term subscription plans. In the case of leasing, long-term plans are more cost-effective when compared with renewal plans.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of travel and entertainment procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/travel-and-entertainment

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005649/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com