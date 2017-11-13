SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'utilities' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the utilities sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Electric Utilities Procurement Research Report', 'Natural Gas Utilities Procurement Research Report', and 'Fuel Oil Utilities Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005645/en/

Electric, Natural Gas, and Fuel Oil Utilities Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Electric Utilities Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global electric utilities market can be attributed to the rapidly evolving technological advancements. Also, the growing demand for electricity and the hike in subsidies for clean energy, and growing retail electricity are further contributing to the growth of this market.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer a high the pricing transparency. By adopting this procurement practice, the buyers can avoid overpayment and also the energy needs can be managed accordingly. Also, the buyers must understand the subcontracting part of utilities checking which includes complete company policies and industry regulatory compliance.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Natural Gas Utilities Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global natural gas market can be attributed the high adoption rate of natural gas as fuel due to its high combustion quality, price, and lower carbon dioxide emissions. Therefore the companies globally are investing more in pipelines, storage facilities, and equipment such as meters which are fueling the market growth.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that can successfully implement clauses in the SLA to safeguard the users from price fluctuations. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers with large capital reserves, as this will help the buyers sustain for a longer duration and benefit from long-term engagement policies.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Fuel Oil Utilities Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global fuel oil utilities market can be attributed to the rise in the use water injection or water flooding method to increase pressure in oil fields. This is used as a secondary oil recovery method, the effectiveness of which depends on the ratio of oil-water mobility and geology of the oil reservoir.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers who offer real-time tracking of fuel oil during its transit through pipelines, tankers, or railroads. Also, the buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have vertically integrated supply chain and can those who can offer additional services.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of utilities procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/utilities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005645/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com