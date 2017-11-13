SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'financial services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the financial services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Procurement Research Report','Network Payment Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Mobile Wallet Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global credit collection and collection agency services market can be attributed to the increased need for creditors, such as banks, to invest and focus on recoveries. The increase in NPAs with a primary focus on unsecured consumer debt has led to the growth of the credit collection and collection agency services industry.

The buyers in the global credit collection and collection agency services market should identify and engage with the suppliers who can ensure use of efficient methods to eliminate the chance of unfair treatment of customers. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers who offer skip tracing as it helps in conducting extensive research to find debtors that are no longer operating or have shifted to a different location.

Global Network Payment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global network payment services market can attributed to the growing demand for cross-border and multi-currency transaction banking. The revenue from cross-border transactions for the trade of goods and services across countries is expected to increase over the next few years leading to the high demand for network payment services.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers based on their performance against a defined set of KPIs. The KPIs are agreed upon by both the supplier and the buyer during contract negotiations which include active customer accounts, the volume of payments, and percentage of successful payments.

Global Mobile Wallet Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global mobile wallet services market can be attributed to the growing demand for payment technologies such as NFC, HCE, BLE, and QR codes by leading companies such as Apple Inc, Google Inc, and Samsung Group. The companies have also launched NFC, tokenization, and fingerprint-based authentication techniques to provide improved and user-friendly experiences to the users.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer secure transaction processes. The buyers must evaluate security processes after consulting all stakeholders involved in the mobile payment including the bank, merchant, mobile network provider and wallet service provider.

