XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Honors Driver Robert Roush for 32 Accident-Free Years

GREENWICH, Conn. - November 13, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has recognized Robert Roush for 32 years of professional driving without an accident. Roush transports goods for XPO's supply chain customers in North America.

Roush was honored at a ceremony at XPO's Des Moines, Iowa facility that was attended by his family, colleagues and XPO management. Also attending was a representative from the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, who expressed appreciation for Roush and other professional drivers that maintain a safe environment for the public on the roads.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Rob exemplifies the dedication and safety-vigilance of our professional drivers. We commend him on this outstanding milestone in a career that spans more than three decades. Rob sets a daily example of the very best safety and customer service practices."

XPO has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. The company's commercial driving schools provide students with free tuition, income while training, and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page (http://xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) on XPO's website.

