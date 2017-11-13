Investor Network Invites You to the Kulicke & Soffa Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results of the fourth quarter & full year 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8037

International: 201-689-8037

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22419 or investor.kns.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices.

SOURCE: Investor Network