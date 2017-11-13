Investor Network Invites You to the Intellicheck Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Intellicheck (NYSE American: IDN) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8037

International: 201-689-8037

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/21668

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck is the industry leader in technology solutions that are the antivirus to the epidemic of counterfeit IDs providing real-time threat identification and identification authentication. Our technology solutions make it possible for our clients to enhance the safety and awareness of their facilities and people, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies including retail and financial industry clients, police departments, national defense clients at agencies, major seaports, and military bases, and diverse state and federal government agencies. The Company holds 25 patents including many patents pertaining to identification technology. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/ and follow Intellicheck on Twitter @IntellicheckIDN, on Instagram @IntellicheckIDN, on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/intellicheck-inc, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/intellicheckidn/, on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/ICMOBIL, and read Intellicheck's latest blog post at http://intellicheckidn.com/.

SOURCE: Investor Network