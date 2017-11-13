Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") is to provide market support services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities law and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V"). Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

TUD has engaged Integral to provide such services for a term of 12. Integral will be paid a monthly fee of $5,500 plus any reasonable costs and expenses it incurs in connection with the services provided. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement.

Established in 2004, Integral is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

TUD and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral has no current interest, direct or indirect in TUD or its securities, but does hold a right to acquire an interest in TUD.

The engagement of Integral to provide market support services to TUD is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a significant explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

CEO

Tel: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Or

Aris Morfopoulos

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel: 604-721-2650

Email: aris@tudor-gold.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Treaty Creek property and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.