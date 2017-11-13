sprite-preloader
13.11.2017 | 22:33
Investor Network: Investor Calendar Invites You to the VirTra Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / VirTra (OTCQX: VTSI) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event

  • Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Toll Free: 888-567-1602
  • International: 404-267-0373
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22279

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 28, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 22279
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

