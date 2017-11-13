BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Corporation") announced today that Stephane Gonthier, member of the Board and Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee, has informed the Corporation's Board of Directors of his plans to step down from the Board as of December 31, 2017. Mr. Gonthier has been a member of Colabor's Board of Directors since May 1, 2013.

"With the arrival of new shareholders and Board members in 2016, I felt it was necessary to remain on the Board of Directors to ensure a quick and successful transition. I also wanted to make sure there was an efficient selection process in place to find a successor for our current president and CEO, Claude Gariepy, who will be stepping down in 2018. I believe my work here is done, and it is now time for me to move on," said Mr. Gonthier.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Robert Cloutier, thanked Mr. Gonthier for his contribution to Colabor's development: "Although Mr. Gonthier now lives in the United States, he was consistently present at Board meetings, and demonstrated exemplary commitment in making himself available to Board members. Over the last year, Mr. Gonthier contributed greatly to the transition between the old and new Board. Stephane is a tireless worker, and we thank him sincerely for his contribution."

The Board of Directors immediately began the process to fill Mr. Gonthier's vacancy as soon as possible.

ABOUT COLABOR

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and non-food products serving the foodservice market (cafeterias, restaurants, hotels, restaurant chains) in Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance and business operations and future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may differ. The Corporation assumes no obligation beyond what is required under law to update forward-looking statements pursuant to changes in the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management or to other factors.

