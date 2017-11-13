

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has acquired the global TV rights to The Lord of the Rings, based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.



The Lord of the Rings original series will be a prequel to Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series. Although no financial details were revealed by Amazon, reports suggest that deal was inked for $250 million.



It will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust; HarperCollins; and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.



'The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,' said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series at Amazon Studios. 'We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.'



'The Lord of the Rings' is popular among movie fans due to the award-winning movies directed by Peter Jackson.



'We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings,' said Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and HarperCollins. 'Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings.'



