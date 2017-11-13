ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Consorteum Holdings, Inc. ("Consorteum" or the "Company") (OTC: CSRH), a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a comprehensive Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2017, June 30, 2016, and June 30, 2015, as well as the quarterly periods from September 30, 2015 through March 31, 2017. The comprehensive Annual Report includes audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2017, June 30, 2016, and June 30, 2015, in addition to unaudited financial information for the quarterly periods.

Craig Fielding, CEO of Consorteum Holdings, said, "This filing is a significant milestone in the Company's efforts to become current in its SEC reporting. Our management team will continue to work hard to provide shareholders with current information about the Company and its operations as we complete a re-organization from our new operational headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia."

"FinTech, otherwise known as next-generation financial technology, is growing explosively and we're excited about bringing a series of services and solutions to this burgeoning market, including vertically integrated Company-led offerings," added Fielding. "We aim to capitalize on the broad variety of technological interventions into personal and commercial transactions by focusing our efforts and resources where we can leverage our expertise in the smartphone delivery of services. We look forward to communicating on our go-forward strategy in the weeks and months ahead."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a software development company and mobile publishing company focused on the development and delivery of digital content to mobile devices, including its delivery of mobile content, mobile payments solutions and products through a mix of on-deck partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://consorteum.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, its limited financial resources, domestic and global economic conditions, activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition, and changes in Federal or State laws impacting the Company and its business. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:



Patrick Shuster

Chief Operating Officer

Email Contact

(888) 603-5161



