The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tech Data Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 24, 2017 (TECD)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) who purchased shares between March 14, 2013 and July 26, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues; (2) these issues were impacting the Company's financial performance; (3) consequently, the Company would not achieve its guidance; and (4) therefore the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 31, 2017, during a conference call to discuss results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2017, the Company's CEO, Robert Dutkowsky, disclosed that the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues that "impacted us in this quarter in a way that was much larger than we anticipated." Upon this news, shares of Tech Data fell $22.83 per share on August 31, 2017.

Shareholders have until November 24, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/tech-data-corporation?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm