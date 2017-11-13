

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roomi, a peer-to-peer marketplace providing a safe, easy way to search for shared housing, Monday said it raised $11 million in a Series A Funding.



The funding was led by Atami Capital, bringing Roomi's total funding to $17 million.



Brain Epp, Head of Direct Investments at Atami Capital, says 'We decided to invest in Roomi because shared housing is a growing global trend and is becoming a lifestyle choice for Generation Z and Millennials. We believe Roomi is the clear market leader in peer-to-peer shared housing in NYC and we intend to support Roomi expand further in the US and globally.'



Roomi officially launched in 2015 with $2 million in seed funding and hit 100,000 app downloads within their first year. Today, Roomi has around 1 million registered users and nearly 250,000 rooms listed on their platform.



Roomi is also hosting a crowdfunding campaign on Republic and inviting their users to buy shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX