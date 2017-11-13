

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release October figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Industrial production is expected to rise 6.2 percent on year, down from 6.6 percent in September. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 10.5 percent, up from 10.3 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 7.3 percent on year, slowing from 7.5 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see October results for the business confidence and business conditions indexes from NAB; in September, their scores were +7 and +14, respectively.



