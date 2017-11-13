

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Book by Cadillac, a mobile-app-based subscription service that allows members to use and switch General Motors luxury cars for a monthly fee, has been expanded to Dallas and Los Angeles area, effective Monday, November 13.



Book by Cadillac was launched in New York last February. The subscription program charges a flat monthly fee of $1800 that covers registration, taxes, insurance and maintenance costs.



Book by Cadillac gives members access to 2017 and 2018 Platinum and Premium Luxury trims of Cadillac models, including XT5, CT6, CT6 Plug-In, Escalade, ATS-V, and CTS-V. Members can switch the vehicles up to 18 times a year, and the Cadillacs are delivered by white-gloved attendants.



Book by Cadillac is also launching a pilot program in Munich, Germany.



