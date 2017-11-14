

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The Mercosur and the European Union (EU) will focus on the final stage of a trade agreement negotiation, according to the conclusion of a meeting in Brasília between the foreign ministers of the South American bloc and the vice-president of the European Commission, Jyrki Katainen.



'While some want to build walls, we want to build bridges. The proposed partnership agreement and the prospects for trade negotiations are essential because they reaffirm our stance against protectionism,' Katainen said.



After the meeting, Argentinean Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said he was confident with the final result of the agreement with the EU.



'I am sure that, if we achieve this agreement, we will get from now on a gesture of greater confidence for investors,' he said.



For its turn, the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, noted that Mercosur 'moves ahead and is in talks with several blocs and countries, but the negotiations with the EU are the parameter for all the others.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX