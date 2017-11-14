Ascensia Diabetes Care Celebrates Inspirational Women On World Diabetes Day 2017

BASEL, Switzerland, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading diabetes care company, is showing its support for World Diabetes Day 2017 by publishing 30 portraits of inspiring women who are making significant contributions to advancing diabetes care. The theme of World Diabetes Day is Women and Diabetes, and through this initiative, Ascensia aims to raise global awareness of diabetes and help to amplify the messages of the International Diabetes Federation.

The portraits of women from around the world have been individually painted by hand on tablet devices. They will be published online and via social media to engage members of the public and mobilize them to support World Diabetes Day 2017.

From today, the portraits will be featured on the Ascensia Diabetes Care Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels, alongside videos showing the painting of each artwork. The notable women featured in the Ascensia campaign include patients, healthcare professionals, scientists, journalists, caregivers and employees from Ascensia Diabetes Care and partner company Panasonic Healthcare. The full set of portraits is also available at http://www.ascensia.com/wdd2017.

The World Diabetes Day theme highlights that diabetes continues to be a critical global health issue for women, despite the progress that has been made. Through this theme the International Diabetes Federation is promoting the importance of affordable and equitable access for women with diabetes. Currently, one in 10 women around the world live with diabetes[1]. Many do not have access to the right education, treatment or care, leading to badly managed diabetes, which can lead to serious complications. Over 199 million women are living with diabetes, a figure that is expected to rise to 313 million by 2040[1].

Michael Kloss, President and CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care said: "We are excited to be celebrating World Diabetes Day 2017 by showcasing the amazing women who have had a profound impact on diabetes. As a company who are focused only on diabetes, we are proud to lend our support to raising awareness of this condition and what better way to celebrate World Diabetes Day than highlighting inspiring women who have and will continue to make a substantial difference for people with diabetes. We hope that the artworks of these inspiring women will capture the attention of the public and help to raise awareness of diabetes globally on this critical awareness day."

He added: "The accomplishments of this diverse and impactful group of women are incredible and between them they have made enormous contributions to the field of diabetes. However, we shouldn't forget the many women who are not part of this campaign. The women who have been profiled here, represent the millions of patients, doctors, nurses, researchers, caregivers and advocates who work tirelessly each and every day to advance the treatment and management of diabetes."

To find out more details and show your support for World Diabetes Day by liking, sharing or reacting to these portraits, please access the Ascensia World Diabetes Day website page at http://www.ascensia.com/wdd2017 or the Ascensia Diabetes Care Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels.

1. International Diabetes Federation, Diabetes Atlas 2015.

For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: http://www.ascensia.com.

© 2017 Ascensia Diabetes Care. Ascensia, the Ascensia Diabetes Care logo, and Contour are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ascensia Diabetes Care.



For more information, please contact:

Joseph Delahunty

joseph.delahunty@ascensia.com

Tel: +41-79-422-9286

