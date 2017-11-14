

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, gathering more than 70 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,445-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, thanks to a slight bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and oil companies were tempered by weakness from the properties and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index advanced 15.16 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,447.84 after trading between 3,435.08 and 3,449.16. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 6.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 2,045.18.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.41 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.52 percent, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.28 percent, Vanke skidded 1.64 percent, Gemdale shed 0.80 percent, PetroChina gained 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.49 percent, China Life lost 0.47 percent and Ping An Insurance picked up 0.37 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened lower but remained fairly rangebound on Monday before moving slightly higher, reversing gains from the previous session.



The Dow added 17.49 points or 0.07 percent to 23,439.70, while the NASDAQ gained 6.66 points or 0.10 percent to 6,757.60 and the S&P 500 was up 2.54 points or 0.10 percent to 2,584.84.



The initial weakness on Wall Street partly reflected concerns about the outlook for tax reform, but selling pressure was subdued amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



Crude oil futures inched higher Monday, staying near two-year highs after OPEC predicted oil demand will surge in 2018. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 2 cents at $57.76 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release October figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



Industrial production is expected to rise 6.2 percent on year, down from 6.6 percent in September. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 10.5 percent, up from 10.3 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 7.3 percent on year, slowing from 7.5 percent a month earlier.



