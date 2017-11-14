

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) reported that its EBITDA from ongoing activities for the first nine months of 2017 increased by 24.7% to 352.7 million euros from 282.9 million euros last year.



Revenues for the period rose 9.9% to 1.965 billion euros from 1.788 billion euros last year.



Drillisch confirmed its forecast for growth and expect an increase in the adjusted EBITDA to between 160 million euros and 170 million euros for fiscal year 2017 (on a stand-alone basis, i.e. excluding 1&1).



For the combined entity, which includes the Drillisch numbers from September 2017, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA in 2017 in the amount of 520 million euros to 530 million euros. It is absolutely on schedule with already published adjusted EBITDA forecast of 630 million euros - 640 million euros based on aggregate adjusted EBITDA from the forecasts of Drillisch and 1&1 as well. It is anticipating a further increase in profitability for business year 2018.



The Drillisch AG supervisory board elected Mr. Michael Scheeren as its new chairman, After completion of the step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG.



Scheeren had earlier been appointed to the supervisory board of Drillisch AG under an order issued by the Hanau Local Court on October 16, 2017, and he has now taken over the chairmanship in the supervisory board of Drillisch AG from Mr. Marc Brucherseifer who served as chairman since 2011, in which role he was closely involved in the recent acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE.



Mr. Kai-Uwe Ricke, who had also been appointed to the supervisory board under the order issued by the Hanau Local Court on October 16, 2017, was elected deputy chairman of the Drillisch AG supervisory board.



