Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair Ended on November 6

A 1.63-carat Paraiba Sold for US$140,000 Broke the Trade Show Record

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2017" has concluded on November 6at Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1. Attracted more than 10,000 visits, the organiser estimated the total sales fetched up to 18 million US dollars. Affected by the economic recession and new domestic monetary Act, the number of visitors remained the same as last year. In spite of this, the exhibitors were positive of the trade show, building the bridges for international jewellery vendors and corporates. The 6th edition of Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will take place at Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1, November 2-5, 2018, announced by the organiser UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch.

Supported by Taiwan Jewelry Industry Association and Taipei Jewelers' Association, the "Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2017" has recruited 180 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions to exhibit 300 booths. One of the exhibitor, Chang Fang-Jung, President of DLJ Group mentioned that nowadays, most of consumers have taken jewellery as an investment rather than a luxury. Mr. Chang also commented that jewellery industry tends to be a thin market in Taiwan and a little shiver might cause a big shake. He encouraged all the company owners to carefully observe the consumer behaviour and market trends, so increasing profitability is achievable even during the down times.

According to the visitor survey, the most popular exhibitor at the Splendid Square was Top Kang Lapidary & Jewellery Arts. One of its exhibits named "Icy Jadeite Bangle," was made with 18-karat gold, icy jadeite, diamond, wood, and has won the 1st Prize of the International Fashion Jadeite Design Competition 2017. In addition, the Designer Zone also gained the highest reputation at the show and the organiser promised to expand the area in 2018 to promote more independent designers.

Successful matchmaking was also achieved in the four-day show with more than 6 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong, India and so on. A 2-carat Kashmir Sapphire Diamond (no indications of heating) and a 1.63-carat Paraiba were sold for the highest price, at US$110,000 and US$140,000 respectively during the exhibition period, had been confirmed to break the trade show record.

The 3rd edition of Craftsmanship Competition Award Ceremony was held on the final day. The competition subject was "Lock & Key." Every craftsman spent only 3 days to create delicate and fine locks. Yu-Shieh Hsu, Department of Labor, Taipei City Government Commissioner attended the ceremony to award the certificate to the winners, "Thank this trade show and the supportive associations for providing such a perfect platform to jewellery craftsman. The government also expected the opportunity to see the world in Taiwan and Taiwan in the world."

Over 30 domestic and overseas companies had signed the rebooking contract within 4-day show. They came from Japan, Hong Kong, and Poland. The total rebooked booths occupied 700 square meters and approximately 80 booths were sold out at Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2017.

