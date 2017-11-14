

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Tuesday, with major exporters lifted by a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 90.85 points or 0.41 percent to 22,471.84, off a low of 22,323.24 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.5 percent, Sony is up 0.4 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



SoftBank said it is considering an investment in ride-hailing service Uber, but no final agreement has been reached. The company's shares are down almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are down almost 1 percent each after crude oil prices edged higher.



Among the market's best performers, Ebara Corp. is gaining almost 9 percent, Sumco Corp. is rising almost 6 percent and Nichirei Corp. is up almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Rakuten is losing almost 7 percent, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is down more than 3 percent and Aozora Bank is declining almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks opened lower but remained fairly rangebound on Monday before moving slightly higher. The initial weakness partly reflected concerns about the outlook for tax reform, but selling pressure was subdued amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The Dow added 17.49 points or 0.07 percent to 23,439.70, while the Nasdaq gained 6.66 points or 0.10 percent to 6,757.60 and the S&P 500 rose 2.54 points or 0.10 percent to 2,584.84.



The major European markets ended lower on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.40 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.73 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.24 percent.



Crude oil futures inched higher Monday, staying near two-year highs after OPEC predicted oil demand will surge in 2018. WTI crude edged up 2 cents to close at $57.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX