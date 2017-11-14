

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in China was up 6.2 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That missed forecasts for 6.3 percent and was down from 6.6 percent in September.



The bureau also said that retail sales advanced an annual 10.0 percent - again missing expectations for 10.5 percent and down from 10.3 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was up 7.3 percent on year, matching expectations and slowing from 7.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX